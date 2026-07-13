Kevin Yu betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Yu has finished in the top-10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.

Yu has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.