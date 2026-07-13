Kevin Yu betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Kevin Yu's 346-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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Kevin Yu missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Yu's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|50.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top-10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.294
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.072
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.018
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.375
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.170
|0.475
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.294 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.072 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.20% of the time.
- Yu has earned 213 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.