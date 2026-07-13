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3H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Yu's 346-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

Kevin Yu's 346-yard drive sets up birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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Kevin Yu missed the cut at even par in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Yu at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Yu's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-72E

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-72-66-66-1450.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has finished in the top-10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.604 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.2940.604
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.0720.079
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.018-0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.3750.045
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.1700.475

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.294 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 50th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.072 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 40th with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 24.20% of the time.
  • Yu has earned 213 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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