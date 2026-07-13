Kevin Roy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.

Roy has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.