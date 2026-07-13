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59M AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open

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Kevin Roy returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he has posted finishes of tied for 31st in 2025 and tied for 50th in 2023. The tournament runs July 16-19 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Latest odds for Roy at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Roy's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3169-72-69-72-6
2023T5073-70-70-72-3

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Roy's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Roy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT1167-68-65-70-1067.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7170-64-72-77+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7467-70-73-76+62.550
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT368-66-65-69-1692.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3067-68-74-72-724.333
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6567-71-73-69E3.800

Roy's recent performances

  • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
  • Roy has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Roy has averaged -0.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.037-0.072
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.420-0.391
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2570.252
Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.186-0.378
Average Strokes Gained: Total830.061-0.590

Roy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.420 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.52% of the time.
  • Roy has earned 353 FedExCup Regular Season points (89th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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