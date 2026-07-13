Kevin Roy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Kevin Roy hits tee shot to 2 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at Genesis Scottish Open
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Kevin Roy returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he has posted finishes of tied for 31st in 2025 and tied for 50th in 2023. The tournament runs July 16-19 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Roy's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|2023
|T50
|73-70-70-72
|-3
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 6-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|67.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|70-64-72-77
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T74
|67-70-73-76
|+6
|2.550
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-66-65-69
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|67-68-74-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|67-71-73-69
|E
|3.800
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Roy has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.590 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.037
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.420
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.257
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.186
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.061
|-0.590
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sported a -0.420 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 63.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy delivered a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 98th by breaking par 21.52% of the time.
- Roy has earned 353 FedExCup Regular Season points (89th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.