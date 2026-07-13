Keenan Huskey betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Keenan Huskey tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
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Keenan Huskey has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Huskey's first time competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Huskey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|T62
|66-68-72-74
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T37
|71-69-71-70
|-7
|15.000
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|T48
|70-67-73-68
|-7
|7.750
|May 25, 2025
|Visit Knoxville Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|May 18, 2025
|AdventHealth Championship
|T69
|75-69-74-71
|+1
|2.975
|May 4, 2025
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|71
|73-73-75-83
|+16
|2.900
Huskey's recent performances
- Huskey had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.787 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -2.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Huskey has averaged -4.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Huskey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.107
Huskey's advanced stats and rankings
- Huskey posted an average of -0.787 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Huskey averaged -0.904.
- On the greens, Huskey delivered a -2.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Huskey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.