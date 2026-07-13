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26M AGO

Keenan Huskey betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Keenan Huskey tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Keenan Huskey tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron 2025 at Hillcrest Country Club on August 14, 2025 in Boise, Idaho. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

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Keenan Huskey has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Huskey at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Huskey's first time competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Huskey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC70-73+3--
Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC71-70-1--
Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC73-66-1--
July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsT6266-68-72-74-84.200
July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT3771-69-71-70-715.000
June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC74-65-3--
June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXT4870-67-73-68-77.750
May 25, 2025Visit Knoxville OpenMC73-77+8--
May 18, 2025AdventHealth ChampionshipT6975-69-74-71+12.975
May 4, 2025Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya7173-73-75-83+162.900

Huskey's recent performances

  • Huskey had his best finish at The Ascendant presented by Blue, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 7-under.
  • He has an average of -0.787 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -2.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Huskey has averaged -4.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Huskey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.787
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.904
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.195
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.221
Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.107

Huskey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Huskey posted an average of -0.787 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Huskey averaged -0.904.
  • On the greens, Huskey delivered a -2.221 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Huskey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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