Julio Santos betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Julio Santos returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Santos looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament where he missed the cut.
Santos's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2021
|MC
|77-78
|+11
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Santos's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over.
- Santos has missed the cut in both of his previous appearances at this tournament.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Santos as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.