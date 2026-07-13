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32M AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

John VanDerLaan sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere

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John VanDerLaan will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4.0 million purse with Garrick Higgo defending his title after winning at 14-under in 2025.

Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • VanDerLaan has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

VanDerLaan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-75+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-71-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6767-67-71-74-53.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6066-73-70-72-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-74-70-71E8.500

VanDerLaan's recent performances

  • VanDerLaan has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of even.
  • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • VanDerLaan has averaged -1.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.1190.068
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.454-1.125
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.0950.020
Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.298-0.686
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.966-1.723

VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

  • VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a -0.454 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.38% of the time.
  • VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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M. Lee
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R4
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-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
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-15
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-3

T3

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K. Nakajima
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-13
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-13

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JPN
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USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

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Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

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-1
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