John VanDerLaan betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a -0.454 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.38% of the time.