John VanDerLaan betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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John VanDerLaan sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at John Deere
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John VanDerLaan will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4.0 million purse with Garrick Higgo defending his title after winning at 14-under in 2025.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- VanDerLaan has not competed in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|67-67-71-74
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|66-73-70-72
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.500
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has not recorded any top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 46th with a score of even.
- VanDerLaan has an average of 0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -1.723 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.119
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.454
|-1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.095
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.298
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.966
|-1.723
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.119 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.8 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a -0.454 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan has delivered a -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.38% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.