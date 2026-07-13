Johannes Veerman betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Johannes Veerman will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on a 7,670-yard, par-72 course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Veerman's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Veerman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
Veerman's recent performances
- Veerman's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open where he shot 1-over.
- Veerman has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Veerman has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Veerman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.016
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.543
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.282
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.132
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.709
|-0.035
Veerman's advanced stats and rankings
- Veerman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Veerman has struggled with a -0.543 mark. He has hit 69.44% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Veerman delivered a 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.50 putts per round and has broken par 13.89% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 16.67%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Veerman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.