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Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Jimmy Stanger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

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Jimmy Stanger returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship after finishing tied for 23rd at 11-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Latest odds for Stanger at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Stanger's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2369-68-72-68-11

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Stanger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipW/D74+4--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-68-67-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-68E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3871-71-66-70-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-68-72-70-25.500

Stanger's recent performances

  • Stanger has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Stanger has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stanger has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.4960.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-1.021-0.964
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.1230.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2160.442
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.186-0.077

Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.496 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.021 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Stanger has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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