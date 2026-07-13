Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.496 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.021 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.