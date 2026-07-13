Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Jimmy Stanger sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship
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Jimmy Stanger returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship after finishing tied for 23rd at 11-under in 2024. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Stanger's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|69-68-72-68
|-11
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|71-71-66-70
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-68-72-70
|-2
|5.500
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -0.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.496
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-1.021
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.123
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.216
|0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.186
|-0.077
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.496 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.021 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 64.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 22nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 184 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 131st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.