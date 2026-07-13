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18M AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at John Deere

Jeremy Paul sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at John Deere

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Jeremy Paul finished tied for second at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Paul at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Jeremy Paul's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T266-70-67-72-13

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Jeremy Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7470-68-76-73+72.600
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT869-67-70-71-1137.688
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-72E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--

Jeremy Paul's recent performances

  • Paul has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Paul has averaged -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -2.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.141-0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.679-1.734
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.347-0.415
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.447-0.667
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.615-2.846

Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 304.3 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -1.679 mark. He has a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.20 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 18.89% of the time.
  • Paul currently ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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