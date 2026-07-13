Jeremy Paul betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Jeremy Paul sinks 33-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at John Deere
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Jeremy Paul finished tied for second at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Jeremy Paul's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 13-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|74
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|2.600
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.688
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has averaged -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -2.846 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.141
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.679
|-1.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.347
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.447
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.615
|-2.846
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.141 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 304.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -1.679 mark. He has a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.20 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 18.89% of the time.
- Paul currently ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.