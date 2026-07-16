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2H AGO

Jeff Overton betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeff Overton makes birdie on No. 12 at Bahamas Classic Atlantis

Jeff Overton makes birdie on No. 12 at Bahamas Classic Atlantis

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Jeff Overton returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Overton looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Overton at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Overton's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-76+3
2024MC70-72-2
2023MC75-76+7

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Overton's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Overton has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this event over the past three years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Overton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC79-67+6--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--

Overton's recent performances

  • Overton's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished at 3-over.
  • Overton has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Overton has averaged -0.768 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Overton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.029
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.412
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.295
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.768

Overton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Overton has struggled in his recent performances, posting an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • His approach play has been challenging, with an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
  • Around the greens, Overton has averaged -0.412 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Overton has delivered a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Overton as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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