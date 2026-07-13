Henrik Norlander betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP
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Henrik Norlander tied for 18th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Norlander's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|67-73-68-71
|-9
|2024
|T36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|2023
|T22
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|2021
|MC
|75-69
|E
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|73-68-73-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|3.298
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.762
|-0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.149
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.078
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.545
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.534
|-0.943
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.762 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 280.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander sports a -0.149 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.93 putts per round and breaks par 19.05% of the time.
- Norlander currently has 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.