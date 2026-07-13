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Henrik Norlander betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

Henrik Norlander hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 17 at THE CJ CUP

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Henrik Norlander tied for 18th at nine-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Norlander at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Norlander's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1867-73-68-71-9
2024T3669-66-69-75-9
2023T2272-67-69-70-10
2021MC75-69E

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Norlander's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-71+4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6873-68-73-73+33.060
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5770-72-71-71-43.298
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2565-67-71-64-15--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

Norlander's recent performances

  • Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 25th at The RSM Classic, where he shot 15-under.
  • Norlander has an average of -0.454 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Norlander has averaged -0.943 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.762-0.454
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.149-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.078-0.153
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.545-0.262
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.534-0.943

Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

  • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.762 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 280.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander sports a -0.149 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.93 putts per round and breaks par 19.05% of the time.
  • Norlander currently has 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 205th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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