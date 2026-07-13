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27M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer reaches par-5 No. 10 in three, makes birdie at John Deere

Hayden Springer reaches par-5 No. 10 in three, makes birdie at John Deere

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Hayden Springer finished tied for 41st at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Springer at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Springer's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4169-71-70-75-3
2024MC72-69-3

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-68-71-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Springer has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged -1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.146-0.509
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0110.090
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.154-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.294-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.583-1.085

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards places him among the competition on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a 0.011 mark. He has a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he breaks par 23.33% of the time.
  • Springer currently ranks 133rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 175 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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