Hayden Springer betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Hayden Springer reaches par-5 No. 10 in three, makes birdie at John Deere
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Hayden Springer finished tied for 41st at 3-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Springer's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T41
|69-71-70-75
|-3
|2024
|MC
|72-69
|-3
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 3-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-68-71-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -1.085 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.146
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.011
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.154
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.294
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.583
|-1.085
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.146 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards places him among the competition on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a 0.011 mark. He has a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.294 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he breaks par 23.33% of the time.
- Springer currently ranks 133rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 175 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.