Gordon Sargent betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Sargent has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Sargent has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.