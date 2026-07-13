Gordon Sargent betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Gordon Sargent drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere
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Gordon Sargent will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Sargent has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -1.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.375
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.037
|-1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.039
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.177
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.800
|-1.671
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards shows strong length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent posted a -2.037 mark. He has hit 62.54% of his Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.74 Putts Per Round and has broken par 21.15% of the time.
- Sargent has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.