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22M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

Gordon Sargent drains 19-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at John Deere

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Gordon Sargent will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Sargent at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Sargent has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged -1.671 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.375-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.037-1.541
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.039-0.045
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.177-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.800-1.671

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.2 yards shows strong length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent posted a -2.037 mark. He has hit 62.54% of his Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.74 Putts Per Round and has broken par 21.15% of the time.
  • Sargent has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 171st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
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-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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