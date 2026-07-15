Geoff Ogilvy betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Davis/Geoff Ogilvy makes birdie on No. 9 at Zurich Classic
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Geoff Ogilvy missed the cut at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship after shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 with hopes of improving his performance at this tournament.
Ogilvy's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|75-70
|+1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Ogilvy's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Ogilvy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
Ogilvy's recent performances
- Ogilvy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he shot 8-under.
- He has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ogilvy has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ogilvy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.898
Ogilvy's advanced stats and rankings
- Ogilvy has an average of 0.175 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ogilvy posted a -0.464 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Ogilvy delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ogilvy posted a -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ogilvy as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.