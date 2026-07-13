Frederik Schott betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Freddy Schott of Germany looks on following his second shot on the first hole on day two of the Open de EspaÃ±a presented by Madrid 2025 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid on October 10, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
The 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship will be held at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19. The tournament features a $4 million purse on the 7,670-yard, par-72 course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Schott's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Schott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|85-68
|+13
|--
Schott's recent performances
- He has averaged -1.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schott has averaged -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -3.588 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-2.599
|-1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.495
|-1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.698
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.917
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-6.709
|-3.588
Schott's advanced stats and rankings
- Schott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.599 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 304.5 yards this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schott has posted a -1.495 mark. He has achieved a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schott has delivered a -0.917 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 31.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 11.11% of the time with a 38.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schott as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.