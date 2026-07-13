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34M AGO

Filippo Celli betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Filippo Celli drains 15-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

Filippo Celli drains 15-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at ISCO Championship

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Filippo Celli will tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first time competing in this tournament over the past five years.

Latest odds for Celli at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Celli's first time competing in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Celli's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC75-70+5--

Celli's recent performances

  • Based on available data, Celli has missed the cut in his last two recorded tournament appearances.
  • Celli has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Celli has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Celli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1620.008
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.002-0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2750.367
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.276-0.342
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.160-0.016

Celli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Celli posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.162 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards demonstrates his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Celli sported a -0.002 mark. He has hit 68.06% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Celli delivered a -0.276 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.75 putts per round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Celli as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
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T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
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-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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