Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Erik van Rooyen's 142-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 8 at John Deere
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Erik van Rooyen returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club from July 16-19, 2026. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2023
|T56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 56th at 2-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-69-64-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-69-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|3.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|72-69-65-72
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-71-74
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.650 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.061
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.565
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.113
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.570
|0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.168
|0.650
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.565 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.