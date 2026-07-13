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1H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen's 142-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 8 at John Deere

Erik van Rooyen's 142-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 8 at John Deere

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Erik van Rooyen returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club from July 16-19, 2026. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Van Rooyen's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-70E
2023T5669-72-71-74-2

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 56th at 2-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Van Rooyen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-69-64-69-1229.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-69-66-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge7065-72-74-73+43.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1966-67-66-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3872-69-65-72-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5972-69-71-74-25.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--

Van Rooyen's recent performances

  • Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Van Rooyen has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.950 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Van Rooyen has averaged 0.650 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100-0.061-0.293
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.565-0.331
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.1130.324
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.5700.950
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.1680.650

Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -0.565 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.570 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.23, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
  • Van Rooyen has earned 151 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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