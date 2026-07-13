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2H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Dylan Wu holes 16-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Dylan Wu holes 16-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Dylan Wu returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Wu finished tied for 12th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

Latest odds for Wu at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Wu's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1266-67-74-71-10
2023T1668-70-72-67-11
20225673-69-71-73-2

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3468-68-67-69-812.444
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7273-71-82-72+185.750
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-71-68-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 8-under.
  • Wu has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.415-0.565
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3090.585
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.135-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.316-0.303
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.557-0.503

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.309 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
  • Wu has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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