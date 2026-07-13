Dylan Wu betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Dylan Wu holes 16-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Dylan Wu returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Wu finished tied for 12th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Wu's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|2023
|T16
|68-70-72-67
|-11
|2022
|56
|73-69-71-73
|-2
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|68-68-67-69
|-8
|12.444
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the ISCO Championship, where he shot 8-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.585 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.415
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.309
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.135
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.316
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.557
|-0.503
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.309 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 74th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.
- Wu has earned 98 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.