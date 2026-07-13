Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Frittelli's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.

He has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.