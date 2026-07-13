Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Dylan Frittelli hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
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Dylan Frittelli missed the cut at last year's Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Frittelli's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-76
|+4
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Frittelli's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|65-72
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T29
|+11,+8,+1,+8
|17.422
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
Frittelli's recent performances
- Frittelli's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.
- He has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Frittelli has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.074
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.084
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.056
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.100
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.314
|-0.739
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
- Frittelli posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli sported a -0.084 mark. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Frittelli delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he broke par 23.61% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.