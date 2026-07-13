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30M AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Dylan Frittelli hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Dylan Frittelli hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Dylan Frittelli missed the cut at last year's Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 4-over. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Frittelli at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Frittelli's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-76+4

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Frittelli's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Frittelli's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC65-72-5--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT29+11,+8,+1,+817.422
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-76+4--

Frittelli's recent performances

  • Frittelli's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 29th.
  • He has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Frittelli has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Frittelli has averaged -0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.074-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0840.277
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.056-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.100-0.363
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.314-0.739

Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Frittelli posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.8 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Frittelli sported a -0.084 mark. He has a 62.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Frittelli delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he broke par 23.61% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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