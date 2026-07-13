David Skinns betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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David Skinns sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere
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David Skinns finished tied for 24th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Skinns' recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of eight-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at fourteen-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|72-67-66-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-65-70
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|73-69-67-67
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of eleven-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.094
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.186
|0.455
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.017
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.087
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.196
|-0.185
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.186 mark. He recorded a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.69 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.15% of the time.
- Skinns has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.