PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
33M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

David Skinns sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at John Deere

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

David Skinns finished tied for 24th at eight-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Skinns at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Skinns' recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2467-68-73-72-8
2022MC71-74+1

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of eight-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at fourteen-under.

Skinns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3372-67-66-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-65-70-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2473-69-67-67-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3069-70-71-72-222.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT868-71-69-69-1137.688
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--

Skinns' recent performances

  • Skinns has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of eleven-under.
  • Skinns has an average of -0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged -0.185 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.094-0.188
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1860.455
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0170.061
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.087-0.514
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.196-0.185

Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sported a 0.186 mark. He recorded a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Skinns delivered a 0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.69 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 21.15% of the time.
  • Skinns has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
22M AGO
2026 The Open Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
23M AGO
2026 Corales Puntacana Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
32M AGO
Justin Rose betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW