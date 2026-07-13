Danny Willett betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Danny Willett sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at RBC Canadian
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Danny Willett returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 37th at 5-under.
Willett's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|2022
|T36
|71-69-75-67
|-6
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished 37th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T21
|67-67-67-72
|-7
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|70
|69-67-70-75
|-3
|3.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-70-68-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-70-66-74
|-2
|5.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|71-70-72-69
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|60
|73-69-74-73
|+5
|--
Willett's recent performances
- Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 7-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.526
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.279
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.335
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.121
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.348
|-0.041
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.526 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett sported a -0.279 mark. He has hit 62.70% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Willett delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Willett has averaged 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.46 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.84% of the time.
- Willett currently ranks 175th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 60 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.