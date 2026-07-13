Danny Willett betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 7-under.

Willett has an average of -0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Willett has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.