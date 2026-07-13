PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
58M AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at RBC Canadian

Danny Willett sinks 23-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at RBC Canadian

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Danny Willett returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 37th at 5-under.

Latest odds for Willett at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Willett's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20253769-69-74-71-5
2022T3671-69-75-67-6

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished 37th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Willett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT2167-67-67-72-739.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC66-73-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson7069-67-70-75-33.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-70-68-69-55.756
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-73+5--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-70-66-74-25.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4271-70-72-69-66.922
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship6073-69-74-73+5--

Willett's recent performances

  • Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 7-under.
  • Willett has an average of -0.580 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.194 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Willett has an average of 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Willett has averaged -0.041 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.526-0.580
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.2790.194
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3350.366
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.121-0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.348-0.041

Willett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Willett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.526 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.3 yards shows his positioning off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett sported a -0.279 mark. He has hit 62.70% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Willett delivered a 0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
  • On the greens, Willett has averaged 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.46 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 19.84% of the time.
  • Willett currently ranks 175th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 60 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
49M AGO
2026 The Open Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
50M AGO
2026 Corales Puntacana Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
55M AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW