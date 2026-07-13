Daniel Gavins betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Daniel Gavins of England hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)
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Daniel Gavins will compete at the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in recent years. The tournament runs July 16-19 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Gavins' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Gavins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
Gavins' recent performances
- Gavins' best finish over his last ten appearances was a withdrawal at the ISCO Championship with a score of 8-over.
- He has averaged -0.865 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gavins has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gavins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-3.429
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-4.259
|-0.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.231
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.361
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-8.819
|-2.074
Gavins' advanced stats and rankings
- Gavins posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -3.429 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.5 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gavins sports a -4.259 mark. He has a 38.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gavins delivers a -1.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.00, and he breaks par 5.56% of the time with a 38.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gavins as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.