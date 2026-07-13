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39M AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic

Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic

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Chez Reavie missed the cut at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship after posting a score of 2-under. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 event.

Latest odds for Reavie at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Reavie's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-73-2
2024T3370-69-70-69-10

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 10-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Reavie's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-80-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7167-67-70-72-6--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-70-73+44.823
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--

Reavie's recent performances

  • Reavie's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
  • Reavie has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reavie has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.164
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.169
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.310
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.804

Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reavie has averaged -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Reavie has posted a -0.164 mark over his past five starts.
  • Around the green, Reavie has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, while his putting has been challenging with a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over that span.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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