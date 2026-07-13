Chez Reavie betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Team Reavie/Byrd nearly aces No. 9 at Zurich Classic
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Chez Reavie missed the cut at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship after posting a score of 2-under. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 event.
Reavie's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|2024
|T33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 33rd at 10-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-80
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|71
|67-67-70-72
|-6
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-70-73
|+4
|4.823
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
- Reavie has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.804
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has averaged -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Reavie has posted a -0.164 mark over his past five starts.
- Around the green, Reavie has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments, while his putting has been challenging with a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over that span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.