Charley Hoffman betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Charley Hoffman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian
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Charley Hoffman finished tied for ninth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Hoffman's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T9
|66-66-74-71
|-11
|2024
|T4
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|2021
|T14
|69-68-71-70
|-10
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-66-69-71
|-10
|5.860
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has averaged -1.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.052
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.575
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.449
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.724
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.800
|-1.447
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.052 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman has recorded a -0.575 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he has broken par 19.14% of the time.
- Hoffman currently sits with 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.