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Charley Hoffman betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

Charley Hoffman hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 14 at RBC Canadian

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Charley Hoffman finished tied for ninth at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Hoffman at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Hoffman's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T966-66-74-71-11
2024T466-68-69-67-18
2023MC74-75+5
2021T1469-68-71-70-10

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Hoffman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC76-71+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-66-69-71-105.860
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--

Hoffman's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
  • Hoffman has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.729 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoffman has averaged -1.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.052-0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.575-0.443
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.449-0.157
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.724-0.729
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.800-1.447

Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoffman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.052 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman has recorded a -0.575 mark. He has a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoffman has delivered a -0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he has broken par 19.14% of the time.
  • Hoffman currently sits with 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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