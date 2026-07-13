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17M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Chad Ramey sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Chad Ramey won this tournament in 2022, shooting 17-under. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of recapturing his winning form at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Ramey at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Ramey's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1869-67-72-71-9
2024T5074-64-72-72-6
2023WD71-
2022170-65-69-67-17

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
  • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-67-68-69-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6471-70-72-73+23.900

Ramey's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of seven-under.
  • Ramey has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.755 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.054-0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.396-0.755
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.0580.310
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.442-0.060
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.066-0.630

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.396 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
  • Ramey has earned 203 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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