Chad Ramey betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Chad Ramey sinks 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Chad Ramey won this tournament in 2022, shooting 17-under. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with hopes of recapturing his winning form at the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|2024
|T50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|2023
|WD
|71
|-
|2022
|1
|70-65-69-67
|-17
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won the tournament at 17-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-67-68-69
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.900
Ramey's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of seven-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.755 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.054
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.396
|-0.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.058
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.442
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.066
|-0.630
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.054 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sported a -0.396 mark that ranked 135th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.28, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 203 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.