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1H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Carson Young hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Carson Young hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Carson Young returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Young at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Young's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-73+2
2024MC77-69+2
2023T3873-70-69-71-5

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Young's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-69-79+22.302
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5270-69-74-68-36.750
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4469-69-67-68-158.792
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5569-73-71-74+3--

Young's recent performances

  • Young had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 16-under.
  • Young has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.100-0.048
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.143-0.018
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.088-0.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.171-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.302-0.566

Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.143 mark. He has hit 67.17% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Young delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.68 putts per round, and he broke par 22.47% of the time.
  • Young currently ranks 195th with 23 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
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-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

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AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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