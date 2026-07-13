Carson Young betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Carson Young hits tee shot to 11 feet, sets up birdie on No. 12 at John Deere
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Carson Young returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Young's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2024
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|2023
|T38
|73-70-69-71
|-5
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 38th at 5-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-69-79
|+2
|2.302
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|70-69-74-68
|-3
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|69-73-71-74
|+3
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.566 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.100
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.143
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.088
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.171
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.302
|-0.566
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a -0.143 mark. He has hit 67.17% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Young delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.68 putts per round, and he broke par 22.47% of the time.
- Young currently ranks 195th with 23 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.