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28M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

Camilo Villegas's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

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Camilo Villegas returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 64th.

Latest odds for Villegas at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Villegas's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T6471-72-73-73+1
2022T5874-69-71-74E

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 1-over.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Villegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6669-67-71-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6571-67-73-68-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-74+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-65-69-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-69-69-69-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6373-69-75-69-22.738
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--

Villegas's recent performances

  • Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
  • Villegas has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.680-0.631
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.054-0.452
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2930.264
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0180.251
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.423-0.567

Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.680 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a -0.054 mark. He has a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he broke par 21.04% of the time.
  • Villegas has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 193rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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