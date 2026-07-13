Camilo Villegas betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Camilo Villegas's 155-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Camilo Villegas returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he finished tied for 64th.
Villegas's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T64
|71-72-73-73
|+1
|2022
|T58
|74-69-71-74
|E
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|71-67-73-68
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-65-69-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-69-69-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|63
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|2.738
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.567 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.680
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.054
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.293
|0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.018
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.423
|-0.567
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.680 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sported a -0.054 mark. He has a 64.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he broke par 21.04% of the time.
- Villegas has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 193rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.