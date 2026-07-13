Cameron Champ betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Cameron Champ sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at ISCO Championship
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Cameron Champ missed the cut at last year's Corales Puntacana Championship after shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 looking to improve on that performance.
Champ's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.305
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.228
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.299
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.090
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.132
|-0.205
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sported a -1.228 mark. He posted a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.37% of the time.
- Champ has earned eight FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.