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1H AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Cameron Champ sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

Cameron Champ sinks 12-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

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Cameron Champ missed the cut at last year's Corales Puntacana Championship after shooting 1-under through two rounds. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Champ at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Champ's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-72-1

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Champ's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Champ's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3966-70-71-66-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D74+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-70E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--

Champ's recent performances

  • Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-under.
  • Champ has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Champ has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3050.204
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.228-0.358
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.299-0.105
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0900.052
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.132-0.205

Champ's advanced stats and rankings

  • Champ posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.305 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.7 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ sported a -1.228 mark. He posted a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Champ delivered a 0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.37% of the time.
  • Champ has earned eight FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 204th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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