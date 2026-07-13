Brice Garnett betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Garnett has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Garnett has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.