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Brice Garnett betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Brice Garnett sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

Brice Garnett sinks 18-foot putt for birdie on No. 12 at John Deere

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Brice Garnett finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Garnett at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Garnett's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T866-70-70-69-13
2022T5874-67-76-71E
2021T6170-71-71-73-3

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1975-66-65-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7169-68-77-70+42.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Garnett has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged 0.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.2510.099
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0630.211
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.098-0.322
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0260.397
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.3860.384

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.251 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.063 mark that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.38% of the time.
  • Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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M. Lee
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USA
J. Keefer
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USA
J. Keefer
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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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-13
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-13

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-1

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Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
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