Brian Stuard betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Brian Stuard makes birdie putt on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Brian Stuard returns to the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club July 16-19, 2026. He looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 69th at 4-over.
Stuard's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|69
|73-68-75-76
|+4
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|2022
|T7
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|2021
|T33
|67-71-73-70
|-7
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Stuard's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished 69th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Stuard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 13-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Stuard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|69
|73-68-75-76
|+4
|1.991
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
Stuard's recent performances
- Stuard's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 69th with a score of 4-over.
- Stuard has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stuard has averaged 0.030 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stuard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.030
Stuard's advanced stats and rankings
- Stuard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged -0.111 over that same span.
- Around the greens, Stuard delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Stuard delivered a 0.172 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stuard as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.