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3H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers

Brandt Snedeker hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers

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Brandt Snedeker will compete in the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in recent years. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in this $4 million tournament.

Latest odds for Snedeker at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Snedeker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Snedeker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-76+5--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3865-69-70-66-1019.917
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3676-72-75-69+423.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-68-70-68-428.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic167-66-67-66-18300.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-71-71-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1865-72-67-76-442.063
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-70+1--

Snedeker's recent performances

  • Snedeker has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
  • Snedeker has an average of -0.861 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Snedeker has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.726-0.861
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.1940.399
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4030.046
Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3990.165
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.270-0.251

Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.726 (152nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Snedeker sported a 0.194 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
  • Snedeker has earned 431 FedExCup Regular Season points (80th) in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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