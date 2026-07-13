Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Brandt Snedeker hits tee shot to 4 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Travelers
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Brandt Snedeker will compete in the Corales Puntacana Championship for the first time in recent years. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 in this $4 million tournament.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Snedeker's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|65-69-70-66
|-10
|19.917
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|76-72-75-69
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.861 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.726
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.194
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.403
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.399
|0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.270
|-0.251
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.726 (152nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 282.1 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Snedeker sported a 0.194 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 64.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.72% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 431 FedExCup Regular Season points (80th) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.