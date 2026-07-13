Brandon Robinson Thompson betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Brandon Robinson Thompson of England hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)
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Brandon Robinson Thompson returns to compete at the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. The tournament offers a $4 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory last year.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- This is Thompson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T35
|+5,+8,+9,+4
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 35th.
- Thompson has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.217
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.058
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.471
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.641
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.445
|-0.521
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.217 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -1.058 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivers a -0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 11.11% of the time with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.