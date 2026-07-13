PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
25M AGO

Brandon Robinson Thompson betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandon Robinson Thompson of England hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Brandon Robinson Thompson of England hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2026 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 09, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tanner Pearson/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Brandon Robinson Thompson returns to compete at the Corales Puntacana Championship, set to tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19, 2026. The tournament offers a $4 million purse with defending champion Garrick Higgo looking to repeat after his 14-under victory last year.

Latest odds for Thompson at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • This is Thompson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT35+5,+8,+9,+4----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 35th.
  • Thompson has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.226 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.217-0.374
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.0580.033
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4710.046
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.641-0.226
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.445-0.521

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.217 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -1.058 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivers a -0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 11.11% of the time with a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
2026 The Open Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
15M AGO
2026 Corales Puntacana Championship preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
20M AGO
Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The Open Championship
Betting Profile
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW