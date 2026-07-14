Bo Van Pelt betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

Van Pelt has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the DICK'S Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Van Pelt has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.