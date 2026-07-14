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37M AGO

Bo Van Pelt betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on No. 14 at DICK'S Open

Bo Van Pelt makes birdie on No. 14 at DICK'S Open

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Bo Van Pelt has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, most recently shooting 2-under in 2025. The tournament runs July 16-19 at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Latest odds for Van Pelt at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Van Pelt's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71-2
2023MC79-72+7
2022MC74-74+4
2021MC77-73+6

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Van Pelt's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Van Pelt has not competed in this tournament in the past five years without missing the cut.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Van Pelt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026Kaulig Companies ChampionshipT2374-69-64-74+1--
July 5, 2026U.S. Senior Open ChampionshipMC73-83+16--
June 28, 2026DICK'S OpenT566-69-66-15--
June 14, 2026Principal Charity ClassicT6272-67-76-1--
June 7, 2026American Family Insurance Championship1664-60-65-24--
May 23, 2026Trophy Hassan IIT2477-71-70-1--
May 10, 2026Insperity InvitationalT871-68-69-8--
May 3, 2026Regions TraditionT2471-71-71-70-5--
April 26, 2026Mitsubishi Electric ClassicT36--
April 19, 2026Senior PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+6--

Van Pelt's recent performances

  • Van Pelt has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the DICK'S Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
  • Van Pelt has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Van Pelt has averaged -1.224 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Van Pelt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.407
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.683
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.315
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.224

Van Pelt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Van Pelt has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Van Pelt has averaged -0.683 in his past five tournaments.
  • On the greens, Van Pelt has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Van Pelt as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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