Ben Silverman betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Ben Silverman's 194-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Ben Silverman missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2024, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Silverman's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|67-68-64-66
|-15
|92.5
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|5.86
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|17
|68-66-67-66
|-17
|51.0
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|29.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-67-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|64-68-71-67
|-12
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged 0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.195
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.134
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.049
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.490
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.380
|0.616
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has earned 190 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 129th.
- He has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has a 0.134 mark. He has a 71.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he has broken par 21.58% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.