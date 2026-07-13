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2H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Silverman's 194-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Ben Silverman's 194-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Ben Silverman missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2024, shooting 1-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Silverman at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Silverman's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-70-1

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Silverman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT367-68-64-66-1592.5
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5468-69-69-71-35.86
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1768-66-67-66-1751.0
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1672-67-69-70-1029.0
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-67-69-71-411.375
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4764-68-71-67-12--

Silverman's recent performances

  • Silverman has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Silverman has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.795 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Silverman has averaged 0.616 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.195-0.406
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1340.489
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.049-0.263
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4900.795
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3800.616

Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Silverman has earned 190 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 129th.
  • He has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.195 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman has a 0.134 mark. He has a 71.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Silverman has delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has a Putts Per Round average of 29.35, and he has broken par 21.58% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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