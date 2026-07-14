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Andrew Landry betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Andrew Landry drains 23-foot birdie putt from fringe at The American Express

Andrew Landry drains 23-foot birdie putt from fringe at The American Express

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Andrew Landry missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2024, shooting 2-over. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, July 16-19 for the 2026 event.

Latest odds for Landry at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Landry's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-74+2

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Landry's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Landry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-77-74+6--
Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC72-72+2--
Aug. 3, 2025Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain HealthMC69-69-2--
July 27, 2025NV5 InvitationalMC68-68-6--
July 20, 2025Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy FoodsMC72-70-2--
July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueMC75-73+4--
June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRST5570-67-65-71-115.7
June 22, 2025Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita OpenMC70-70E--
June 8, 2025BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEXMC73-71+1--
June 1, 2025UNC Health Championship presented by STITCHMC70-69-1--

Landry's recent performances

  • Landry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 11-under.
  • Landry has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Landry has averaged -1.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Landry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.169-0.376
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.763-1.139
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3350.123
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.192-0.402
Average Strokes Gained: Total--6.788-1.794

Landry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Landry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.169 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranked on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Landry sported a -2.763 mark. He had a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Landry delivered a -2.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.52% of the time with 22.22% Bogey Avoidance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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