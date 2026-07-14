Andrew Landry betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Andrew Landry drains 23-foot birdie putt from fringe at The American Express
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Andrew Landry missed the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2024, shooting 2-over. He returns to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, July 16-19 for the 2026 event.
Landry's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Landry's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Landry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-77-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|MC
|68-68
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|T55
|70-67-65-71
|-11
|5.7
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|MC
|73-71
|+1
|--
|June 1, 2025
|UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
Landry's recent performances
- Landry's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished tied for 55th with a score of 11-under.
- Landry has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Landry has averaged -1.794 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Landry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-2.169
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.763
|-1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.335
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.192
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-6.788
|-1.794
Landry's advanced stats and rankings
- Landry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -2.169 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranked on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Landry sported a -2.763 mark. He had a 59.26% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Landry delivered a -2.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.52% of the time with 22.22% Bogey Avoidance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.