Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Alejandro Tosti sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship
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Alejandro Tosti finished tied for second at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set on going one better this time around in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Tosti's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|68-67-72-68
|-13
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 13-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T30
|67-66-67-71
|-9
|16.022
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-69-68-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of nine-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.373
|0.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.818
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.097
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.844
|-0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-1.387
|-0.291
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.818 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.844 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 52 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.