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Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

Alejandro Tosti sinks 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at ISCO Championship

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Alejandro Tosti finished tied for second at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19 with his sights set on going one better this time around in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Tosti at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Tosti's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T268-67-72-68-13

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3067-66-67-71-916.022
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--

Tosti's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 30th with a score of nine-under.
  • Tosti has an average of 0.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has averaged -0.291 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3730.769
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.818-0.467
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.0970.182
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.844-0.775
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-1.387-0.291

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 19th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -0.818 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 61.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.844 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
  • Tosti has earned 52 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 180th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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