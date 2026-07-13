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35M AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere

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Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 23rd at 11-under in his last appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2024. He'll return to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19, 2026 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2369-70-70-68-11

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3171-70-69-67-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-72-70-73-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1267-68-69-65-1162.500

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.334-0.591
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.020-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4340.247
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2190.550
Average Strokes Gained: Total630.2990.017

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
  • Dumont de Chassart earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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