Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
1 Min Read
Adrien Dumont de Chassart hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at John Deere
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 23rd at 11-under in his last appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2024. He'll return to Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) July 16-19, 2026 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the Corales Puntacana Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|71-70-69-67
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|69-72-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|67-68-69-65
|-11
|62.500
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.334
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.020
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.434
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.219
|0.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.299
|0.017
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.6 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 63.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.