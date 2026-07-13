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46M AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise gets up-and-down from 122 yards for birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

Aaron Wise gets up-and-down from 122 yards for birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship

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Aaron Wise will compete at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in recent years.

Latest odds for Wise at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At the Corales Puntacana Championship

  • Wise has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT365-65-66-69-1592.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3966-69-67-72-1014.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
  • Wise has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has averaged 0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.439-0.247
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0280.325
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3320.190
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1670.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3010.280

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sports a -0.028 mark. He has a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 22.50% of the time.
  • Wise currently ranks 148th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 107 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Genesis Scottish Open

1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-17
R4
-6

2

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

2

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T3

Keita Nakajima
JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

JPN
K. Nakajima
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T3

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T3

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T3

Robert MacIntyre
SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T3

SCO
R. MacIntyre
Tot
-13
R4
-1
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