Aaron Wise betting profile: Corales Puntacana Championship
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Aaron Wise gets up-and-down from 122 yards for birdie on No. 15 at ISCO Championship
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Aaron Wise will compete at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) from July 16-19 in the 2026 Corales Puntacana Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in recent years.
At the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Wise has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Garrick Higgo won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 14-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T3
|65-65-66-69
|-15
|92.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|66-69-67-72
|-10
|14.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged 0.280 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.439
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.028
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.332
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.167
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.301
|0.280
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.439 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sports a -0.028 mark. He has a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he breaks par 22.50% of the time.
- Wise currently ranks 148th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 107 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Corales Puntacana Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.