Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Svensson finished tied for 46th at even par.
Svensson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T46
|67-70-70-73
|E
|2024
|T24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|2022
|T40
|69-68-69-76
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 1-under.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-68-71-67
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-75-69-68
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-63
|-9
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.232
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.193
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.382
|0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.699
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.357
|0.086
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.193 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.