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6H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set for May 28-31, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Svensson finished tied for 46th at even par.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Svensson's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4667-70-70-73E
    2024T2470-71-68-70-1
    2022T4069-68-69-76+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of even.
    • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 24th at 1-under.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-68-71-67-105.860
    May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-75-69-68-55.756
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-68-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-63-9--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
    • Svensson has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.232-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1930.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3820.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.699-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.3570.086

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.232 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.2 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.193 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.699 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranked 102nd by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 161st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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