Adam Svensson betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Svensson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.

Svensson has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of 0.485 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.