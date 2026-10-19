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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China looks on while playing the sixth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China looks on while playing the sixth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Zecheng Dou posted a 12-under finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, landing in a tie for 17th. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Dou at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Dou's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1765-65-75-67-12

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship6769-65-70-73-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-67-65-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-66-77-13.800
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-69-68-67-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
  • Dou has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0390.355
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2950.174
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.091-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0110.034
Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3590.430

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 ranks 102nd on TOUR in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.295 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Dou's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.091 ranks 59th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Dou posts a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 84th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.
  • Dou ranks 23rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.41% of the time, and ranks 50th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.78% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.359 that ranks 62nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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