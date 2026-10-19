Zecheng Dou betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Zecheng Dou of China looks on while playing the sixth hole during the third round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 19, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Zecheng Dou posted a 12-under finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, landing in a tie for 17th. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 for the 2026 edition of the event.
Dou's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T17
|65-65-75-67
|-12
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|69-65-70-73
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-67-65-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-66-77
|-1
|3.800
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
- Dou has averaged 0.355 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.430 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.039
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.295
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.091
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.011
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.359
|0.430
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 ranks 102nd on TOUR in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.295 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Dou's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.091 ranks 59th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Dou posts a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 84th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.
- Dou ranks 23rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.41% of the time, and ranks 50th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.78% of the time.
- He has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.359 that ranks 62nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.