Zecheng Dou betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Dou's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.039 ranks 102nd on TOUR in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou holds a 0.295 mark that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dou's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.091 ranks 59th on TOUR.

On the greens, Dou posts a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 84th on TOUR. His Putts Per Round average of 29.30 ranks 121st.

Dou ranks 23rd in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.41% of the time, and ranks 50th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.78% of the time.