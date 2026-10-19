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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley hits a drive from the fourth tee during the Pro-Am prior to the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on September 30, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley hits a drive from the fourth tee during the Pro-Am prior to the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on September 30, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

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Vince Whaley has recorded three consecutive made cuts at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including a tied for third-place finish in 2025. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to build on that strong recent track record.

Latest odds for Whaley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Whaley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T368-68-68-70-10
2024T567-68-67-68-14
2022T766-67-68-72-11
2021MC70-76+4

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.535 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.719-0.944
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.729-0.535
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0220.377
Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6140.299
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.811-0.803

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley ranks 158th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.719, while his Driving Distance averages 301.6 yards, ranking 123rd.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.729, ranking 158th on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.93% ranks 160th.
  • Around the green, Whaley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.022 ranks 73rd on TOUR.
  • Whaley has been one of the best putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.614 and first in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.88.
  • He ranks 143rd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 17.04% of the time, and ranks 137th in Par Breakers at 20.74%. Whaley has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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