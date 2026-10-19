Vince Whaley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Whaley ranks 158th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.719, while his Driving Distance averages 301.6 yards, ranking 123rd.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.729, ranking 158th on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.93% ranks 160th.

Around the green, Whaley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.022 ranks 73rd on TOUR.

Whaley has been one of the best putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.614 and first in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.88.