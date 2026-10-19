Vince Whaley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Vince Whaley hits a drive from the fourth tee during the Pro-Am prior to the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on September 30, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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Vince Whaley has recorded three consecutive made cuts at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including a tied for third-place finish in 2025. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to build on that strong recent track record.
Whaley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|2024
|T5
|67-68-67-68
|-14
|2022
|T7
|66-67-68-72
|-11
|2021
|MC
|70-76
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has averaged -0.944 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.535 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.719
|-0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.729
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.022
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.614
|0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.811
|-0.803
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks 158th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee at -0.719, while his Driving Distance averages 301.6 yards, ranking 123rd.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.729, ranking 158th on TOUR, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 60.93% ranks 160th.
- Around the green, Whaley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.022 ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- Whaley has been one of the best putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting at 0.614 and first in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.88.
- He ranks 143rd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 17.04% of the time, and ranks 137th in Par Breakers at 20.74%. Whaley has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.