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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Taylor Pendrith finished tied for fifth at 12-under the last time he competed at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to build on that result in 2026.

Latest odds for Pendrith at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Pendrith's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T570-61-65-76-12

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5472-70-72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-73-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-69-74-64-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship6167-67-72-69-58.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2966-67-70-69-823.250

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2890.286
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.092-0.270
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.015-0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.365-0.677
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.184-0.804

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith ranks 40th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.289, and his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pendrith holds a mark of -0.092, ranking 108th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.015 places him 88th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Pendrith carries a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 145th on TOUR. He averages 29.77 Putts Per Round, ranking 159th, and breaks par 22.02% of the time, ranking 89th.
  • Pendrith has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 89th in that category.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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