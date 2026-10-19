Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 17, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Taylor Pendrith finished tied for fifth at 12-under the last time he competed at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to build on that result in 2026.
Pendrith's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T5
|70-61-65-76
|-12
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-69-74-64
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.289
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.092
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.015
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.365
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.184
|-0.804
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith ranks 40th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.289, and his average Driving Distance of 313.8 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pendrith holds a mark of -0.092, ranking 108th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.015 places him 88th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Pendrith carries a -0.365 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 145th on TOUR. He averages 29.77 Putts Per Round, ranking 159th, and breaks par 22.02% of the time, ranking 89th.
- Pendrith has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 89th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.