Seamus Power betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Power ranks 126th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.197 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power holds a -0.210 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Power has been one of the stronger putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking 11th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.495 average. He also ranks 10th in Putts Per Round at 28.25.

Power ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.259 average, and he ranks 17th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 13.16% of the time.