Seamus Power betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 01, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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Seamus Power won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2023, finishing at 19-under. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to recapture that form at the 2026 edition of the event.
Power's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|69-68-67-73
|-7
|2024
|T23
|72-68-70-65
|-9
|2023
|1
|65-65-65-70
|-19
|2022
|T12
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|2021
|T37
|69-74-68-69
|-4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Power's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Power's recent performances
- Power has averaged -0.233 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.651 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.895 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.197
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.210
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.259
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.495
|0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.347
|0.895
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power ranks 126th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.197 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 116th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Power holds a -0.210 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Power has been one of the stronger putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking 11th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.495 average. He also ranks 10th in Putts Per Round at 28.25.
- Power ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.259 average, and he ranks 17th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 13.16% of the time.
- He ranks 23rd in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better 23.59% of the time, and holds 310 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.