Rudy Sautron betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Rudy Sautron makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years, teeing off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. The defending champion is Adam Schenk, who claimed the title last year at 12-under.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Sautron's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Rudy Sautron's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
Rudy Sautron's recent performances
- Sautron has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he missed the cut at 5-over.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sautron as of the start of the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.