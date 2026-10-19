Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
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Rico Hoey has made back-to-back appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, finishing tied for 17th in 2024 and tied for 22nd in 2025. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on those results.
Hoey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|72-68-69-72
|-3
|2024
|T17
|70-66-69-69
|-10
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|64-69-65-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|66-65-71-69
|-9
|33.25
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-68
|-11
|51.00
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.50
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.00
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has recorded one top-10 and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
- Hoey has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.446
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.104
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.140
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.299
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.110
|0.884
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey ranks 19th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.104 ranks 82nd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 49th.
- Around the green, Hoey holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.140, ranking 127th on TOUR.
- On the putting surfaces, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.299 ranks 133rd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.27 ranks 119th.
- Hoey breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.16% ranks 84th.
- He has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 113th on TOUR, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.110 ranks 95th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.