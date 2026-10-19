Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hoey ranks 19th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.104 ranks 82nd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 49th.

Around the green, Hoey holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.140, ranking 127th on TOUR.

On the putting surfaces, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.299 ranks 133rd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.27 ranks 119th.

Hoey breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.16% ranks 84th.