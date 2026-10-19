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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rico Hoey of the Philippines plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2026 at Black Desert Resort on October 04, 2026 in Ivins, Utah. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

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Rico Hoey has made back-to-back appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, finishing tied for 17th in 2024 and tied for 22nd in 2025. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course for the Oct. 22-25 event looking to improve on those results.

Latest odds for Hoey at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Hoey's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2272-68-69-72-3
2024T1770-66-69-69-10

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1064-69-65-67-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3967-67-70-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2566-65-71-69-933.25
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1566-69-66-68-1151.00
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.50
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.00

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has recorded one top-10 and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 19-under.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4460.568
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.1040.246
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.1400.209
Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.299-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1100.884

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey ranks 19th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.446 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranks 45th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.104 ranks 82nd on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 49th.
  • Around the green, Hoey holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.140, ranking 127th on TOUR.
  • On the putting surfaces, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.299 ranks 133rd on TOUR, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.27 ranks 119th.
  • Hoey breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on TOUR, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.16% ranks 84th.
  • He has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 113th on TOUR, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.110 ranks 95th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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