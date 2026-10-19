Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nyholm ranks 99th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.014, while his Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranks 19th on TOUR in 2026.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nyholm holds a -0.456 mark, ranking 145th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.26% ranks 123rd.

Around the green, Nyholm's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.068 ranks 107th on TOUR, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.14%, ranking 114th.

On the greens, Nyholm posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.009, ranking 85th on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 that ranks 86th.