Pontus Nyholm betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Pontus Nyholm of Sweden hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Pontus Nyholm heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, scheduled for Oct. 22-25. He makes his first appearance at this event in at least five years, looking to build on his recent form.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Pontus Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-72-69
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-71-66
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Pontus Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 12-under.
- He has averaged 0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.623 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pontus Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.014
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.456
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.068
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.009
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.530
|-0.623
Pontus Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm ranks 99th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.014, while his Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranks 19th on TOUR in 2026.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Nyholm holds a -0.456 mark, ranking 145th on TOUR. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.26% ranks 123rd.
- Around the green, Nyholm's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.068 ranks 107th on TOUR, and he has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.14%, ranking 114th.
- On the greens, Nyholm posts a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.009, ranking 85th on TOUR, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90 that ranks 86th.
- Nyholm ranks 64th on TOUR by breaking par 22.49% of the time, and he has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 136th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.