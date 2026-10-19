Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Fishburn ranks 42nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 309.3 yards ranks 59th.

His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.52% ranks sixth on TOUR in 2026, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.140 ranks 116th.

Around the green, Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.088, ranking 115th on TOUR. His Par Breakers rate of 21.43% ranks 116th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.11% ranks 41st.

On the greens, Fishburn holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.097, ranking 72nd on TOUR, though his Putts Per Round average of 29.78 ranks 160th.