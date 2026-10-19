Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Patrick Fishburn of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Patrick Fishburn heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, coming off a T34 finish at last year's edition of the event. He'll look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.
Fishburn's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-68-70
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|64-66-74-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|65-71-71-73
|-4
|3.300
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-73-65
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|70-68-71-71
|E
|5.750
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.266
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.140
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.088
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.097
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.135
|0.685
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn ranks 42nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 309.3 yards ranks 59th.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.52% ranks sixth on TOUR in 2026, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.140 ranks 116th.
- Around the green, Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.088, ranking 115th on TOUR. His Par Breakers rate of 21.43% ranks 116th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.11% ranks 41st.
- On the greens, Fishburn holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.097, ranking 72nd on TOUR, though his Putts Per Round average of 29.78 ranks 160th.
- Fishburn has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 145th on TOUR. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.135 ranks 88th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.