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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States hits a tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Patrick Fishburn heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25, coming off a T34 finish at last year's edition of the event. He'll look to improve on that result as he tees it up in Southampton, Bermuda.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Fishburn's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3471-68-70-74-1

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-68-69-66-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-66-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-68-70-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5064-66-74-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6765-71-71-73-43.300
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-73-65-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5470-68-71-71E5.750

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.633 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.685 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2660.368
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.140-0.212
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.088-0.104
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0970.633
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1350.685

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn ranks 42nd on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.266 in 2026, and his Driving Distance average of 309.3 yards ranks 59th.
  • His Greens in Regulation percentage of 71.52% ranks sixth on TOUR in 2026, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.140 ranks 116th.
  • Around the green, Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.088, ranking 115th on TOUR. His Par Breakers rate of 21.43% ranks 116th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.11% ranks 41st.
  • On the greens, Fishburn holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.097, ranking 72nd on TOUR, though his Putts Per Round average of 29.78 ranks 160th.
  • Fishburn has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 145th on TOUR. His overall Strokes Gained: Total of 0.135 ranks 88th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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