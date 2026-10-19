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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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5H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Nick Watney has made multiple appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including a T11 finish at 13-under in 2023. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 event looking to build on that performance.

Latest odds for Watney at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Watney's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T2372-66-68-69-9
2023T1167-67-70-67-13
2022T4670-72-71-68-3
2021MC73-71+2

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Watney's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Watney's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 13-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Watney's recent performances

  • Watney has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Watney has averaged -0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.065
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.583
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.664

Watney's advanced stats and rankings

  • Watney has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.050 and a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.034 over his past five tournaments.
  • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average sits at -0.065 over his past five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.583 has been an area of difficulty.
  • Watney's Strokes Gained: Total average over his past five tournaments stands at -0.664.

All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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