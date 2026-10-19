Nick Watney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Nick Watney has made multiple appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including a T11 finish at 13-under in 2023. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the Oct. 22-25, 2026 event looking to build on that performance.
Watney's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T23
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|2023
|T11
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|2022
|T46
|70-72-71-68
|-3
|2021
|MC
|73-71
|+2
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Watney's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 23rd after posting a score of 9-under.
- Watney's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 13-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Watney's recent performances
- Watney has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has averaged -0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.664
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
- Watney has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.050 and a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.034 over his past five tournaments.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average sits at -0.065 over his past five starts, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.583 has been an area of difficulty.
- Watney's Strokes Gained: Total average over his past five tournaments stands at -0.664.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.