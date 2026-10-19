Nick Jones betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Nick Jones heads to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set for Oct. 22-25. Jones will look to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Jones's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|2023
|MC
|71-76
|+5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Jones's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jones as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.