Neal Shipley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Neal Shipley of the United States looks on while playing the 13th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Neal Shipley makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Shipley arrives looking to build on some encouraging recent results as he enters the 2026 edition of the event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This will be Shipley's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Neal Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-63-67-68
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T3
|65-62-65-69
|-23
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Neal Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Shipley has averaged 1.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 1.034 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Neal Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1st
|0.786
|1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.098
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.382
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.377
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.071
|1.034
Neal Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.786, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley carries a -0.098 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Shipley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.382 ranks 155th on TOUR, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.071 ranks 110th.
- On the greens, Shipley holds a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 147th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 75th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.90% of holes. He ranks 129th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
- Shipley has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.