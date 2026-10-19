Neal Shipley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Shipley ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.786, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 49th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley carries a -0.098 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Shipley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.382 ranks 155th on TOUR, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.071 ranks 110th.

On the greens, Shipley holds a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 147th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 75th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.90% of holes. He ranks 129th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.