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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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8H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States looks on while playing the 13th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States looks on while playing the 13th hole during the final round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 20, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Neal Shipley makes his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25. Shipley arrives looking to build on some encouraging recent results as he enters the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Shipley at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • This will be Shipley's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Neal Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-63-67-68-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT365-62-65-69-23--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-69-72-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-70-67-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5168-70-66-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--

Neal Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Shipley has averaged 1.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has averaged 1.034 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Neal Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1st0.7861.005
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0980.164
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.382-0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.377-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0711.034

Neal Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley ranks first on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.786, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 49th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shipley carries a -0.098 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.58% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Shipley's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.382 ranks 155th on TOUR, and his Strokes Gained: Total of -0.071 ranks 110th.
  • On the greens, Shipley holds a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 147th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, and he ranks 75th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.90% of holes. He ranks 129th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
  • Shipley has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 183rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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