Miles Russell betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Russell carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 in 2026, along with an average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards.

In terms of ball-striking, Russell holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.470 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.11%.

Russell's short game has been a relative strength, as he carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.356 in 2026.

On the greens, Russell has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.121 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.