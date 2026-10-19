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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Miles Russell betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Miles Russell of the United States tees off during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Amateur Miles Russell of the United States tees off during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

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Miles Russell missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his most recent appearance at the event. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 edition, scheduled for Oct. 22-25.

Latest odds for Russell at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Russell's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-74+5

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Russell's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Russell's recent performances

  • Russell has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Russell has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Russell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.065-0.161
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.470-0.053
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3560.187
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.121-0.337
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.058-0.364

Russell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Russell carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 in 2026, along with an average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Russell holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.470 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.11%.
  • Russell's short game has been a relative strength, as he carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.356 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Russell has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.121 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
  • Russell has broken par 15.56% of the time in 2026, with a bogey rate of 17.22%. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.058.

All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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