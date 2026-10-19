Miles Russell betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Amateur Miles Russell of the United States tees off during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
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Miles Russell missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in his most recent appearance at the event. He returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, for the 2026 edition, scheduled for Oct. 22-25.
Russell's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Russell's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Russell's recent performances
- Russell has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Russell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.065
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.470
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.356
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.121
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.058
|-0.364
Russell's advanced stats and rankings
- Russell carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 in 2026, along with an average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Russell holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of -0.470 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 61.11%.
- Russell's short game has been a relative strength, as he carries a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.356 in 2026.
- On the greens, Russell has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.121 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Russell has broken par 15.56% of the time in 2026, with a bogey rate of 17.22%. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.058.
All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.